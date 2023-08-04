IBR testing will provide information on the presence and extent of infection in the herd.

The infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) testing component in the new National Beef Welfare Scheme (NBWS) will allow farmers and their vets to develop, or refine, tailored herd health plans on farms, Animal Health Ireland has said.

AHI technical working group (TWG) on IBR chair Dr Michael Gunn stated that “the approach being taken is aligned with TWG recommendations for a strategic approach to IBR control and is similar to what has been used successfully elsewhere”.

Gunn explained that the results of the testing will “provide each herd with information on the presence and extent of infection in the herd or, alternatively, evidence of the herd being potentially free of infection, and the efficacy of existing control measures”.

The AHI group chair added that “this can guide discussion between each farmer and their vet on the development or refinement of a tailored herd health plan”.

Gunn also mentioned that the outcomes will also help with “ongoing work within the TWG and discussions with industry on options for a national programme”.

Widespread

AHI CEO Dr David Graham said: “IBR is an important disease that is widespread in Irish beef and dairy herds, reducing efficiency of production and having a negative impact on their economic, environmental and social sustainability.”

Under the new scheme, IBR testing is a mandatory action for farmers who are accepted into the scheme. The scheme will pay farmers €15/head for IBR testing up to 20 head of cattle.