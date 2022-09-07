Weighing cattle has become second nature to beef farmers over the last few years and their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, with ICBF reporting this week that it has hit a milestone three million weight records from the suckler herd since the introduction of BEEP back in 2019.

It says the information is hugely beneficial in increasing the reliability of both the terminal and replacement indices to allow farmers to make more informed breeding decisions.

The next big step in increasing reliability would be to have every animal in the country DNA-tagged at birth, so we would be 100% sure that the weights being recorded relate to the right genetics.