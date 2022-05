The Dealer sees that the long-running saga of the ICBF’s move out of Shinagh House at Bandon has been resolved with the breeding organisation now operating from its new offices at Ballincollig, on the outskirts of Cork city.

The move from rural Bandon was designed to make ICBF a more attractive place to work for software engineers and other tech heads.

It will be interesting to see how many people will actually use the new office, now that working from home is the new normal.