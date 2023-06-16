The recall of all imported frozen meat and other products of animal origin from Iceland Ireland stores is a sign that the country’s food traceability and safety system is working, according to Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon.

The minister said that while he could not comment on the specifics of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) recall of Iceland’s frozen products of animal origin, he is not concerned.

“I think it’s a sign that our consumers around the country and our farmers can be reassured that the safe structures we have, and the safeguards we have in place, work,” he said.

Minister Heydon was speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal in Kildare on Friday.

Recall

Iceland Ireland has been asked to recall all imported frozen food of animal origin which it has imported into Ireland since 3 March 2023 from sale.

The FSAI is also directing the supermarket to recall the implicated product from consumers and, as a precaution, the FSAI is advising consumers not to eat any imported frozen food of animal origin bought from Iceland Ireland stores since 3 March 2023.

Iceland Ireland has been directed to recall all imported frozen products of animal origin.

Foods of animal origin are any food products that contain ingredients that come from an animal, such as chicken, meat, fish, eggs, dairy products and so on.

Minister Heydon said that such a substantial intervention, such as this recall directed by FSAI, “doesn’t happen lightly”.

“It does mean the system is working, that everyone who’s supposed to provides all the documentation – if they don’t there is consequences to that, in general terms,” he added.

Delay

The FSAI has said that in relation to Iceland Ireland, there have been a number of incidents of non-compliance with import control legislation in relation to frozen foods of animal origin.

Some frozen food of animal origin has been imported into Ireland without pre-notification and completion of entry declarations and health certificates since 3 March 2023.

On the length of time it has taken for the FSAI to act on breaches seen since 3 March, Minister Heydon said it that is a matter for the authority itself.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment on that, but we are keeping a very close eye on this. I do think those questions will be answered by others in due course,” he said.

Read more