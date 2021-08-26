Ireland rugby captain Ciara Griffin has teamed up with Rugby Players Ireland, Zurich and the Z Zurich Foundation to invite post-primary schools to take part in the 2021/2022 Tackle Your Feelings schools mental wellbeing programme as part of the #ImTakingControl campaign.

The Tackle Your Feelings schools programme is a classroom-based, teacher-led, life skills development programme which enables students to build healthy habits and personal coping strategies, as well as kindness and understanding when it comes to mental health and wellbeing.

For more information on Tackle Your Feelings, follow the Instagram account @tyf or visit the website www.tackleyourfeelings.com, which will share videos, updates on events and competitions.

