The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has appointed Conor O’Connor to the position of local development officer for Cork.

The Cullen man farms with his father Aiden on the family dairy farm, from which they supply North Cork Creameries.

O’Connor holds a degree in agricultural science from Cork Institute of Technology (CIT), he has worked with Farm Relief Services (FRS), Dairygold and Kerrygold, and he is also a member of Millstreet Macra na Feirme and Cullen GAA.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said that the association was delighted with the appointment and that O’Connor was superbly qualified and committed to the farm families who were the bedrock of the rural economy.