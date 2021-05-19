“We’d like to know because we need to know. We see this market reopening as a matter of priority.”

Leading up to the first anniversary of China’s suspension of Irish beef imports, the ICMSA has requested a renewed effort towards a full reopening of that market.

China suspended beef imports from Ireland during the last week of May 2020, following the confirmation of an atypical case of BSE.

“The suspension was due to an atypical BSE case in a 14-year old animal.

The ICMSA does not think anyone can accuse farmers of being impatient on this question

“At the time, and on several occasions since, we have been assured that the matter is progressing towards resolution and the reopening that Ireland’s beef sector requires,” chair of the livestock committee Des Morrison said.

“The ICMSA does not think anyone can accuse farmers of being impatient on this question, but at this stage we think that an update is required and farmers need to hear from the departments and agencies concerned where the negotiations are at, and when we can expect the Chinese market to be reopened to Irish beef.”

Picture of matters

The ICMSA stressed that farmers understood that where talks are ongoing, it is difficult to be exact in terms of a reopening.

We see this market reopening as a matter of priority

Morrison said it should be possible to supply some picture of how matters were proceeding and when approximately, the Irish sector could expect matters to be brought to a successful conclusion.

“We’d like to know because we need to know. We see this market reopening as a matter of priority,” Morrison concluded.