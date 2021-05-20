Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) president Pat McCormack voiced his concerns on the legally binding emission reduction commitments of the climate action plan in a meeting with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

According to McCormack, these commitments have failed to fully recognise the significance of farming to the economy.

“Farmers are perfectly prepared to play their part in meeting environmental challenges, but it is supremely important that farming and the food sector’s commercial capacity is retained. The climate action bill has to recognise that point.

“It is not feasible to consider a plan that does not recognise the unique position of farming in Ireland, particularly, livestock farming."

The statement followed ICMSA's Wednesday morning meeting with Minister McConalogue.

Convergence reform

McCormack pressed Minister McConalogue to ensure the definition of active farming was capable of rewarding those who farm the land, rather than just the landowner.

“The structure of Pillar II payments will have to reflect the losses suffered by farmers since convergence began and the clear focus must be to ensure payments go to genuine farmers and not to those simply holding land.

“The introduction of a genuine farmer definition in the next round of CAP must ensure that people actively farming the land receive entitlements,” McCormack said.

“The model is hopelessly skewed against people actually farming, many of whom have low overall payments.”

Veterinary medicine changes

Also on the agenda for the ICMSA's ministerial meeting was the issue of changes to veterinary medicine regulations.

“These regulations will simply have to be implemented in a way that recognises the professionalism of farmers and, critically, reflects the day-to-day management of farm animals."