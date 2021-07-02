The ICMSA has welcomed the High Court’s decision to reject an Taisce’s leave to appeal against planning permission granted to Glanbia to construct a milk processing plant at Belview, Co Kilkenny.

“This plant should be built without any further delay,” president of the ICMSA, Pat McCormack, stated today.

“ICMSA always believed that this plant was in the interests of Ireland’s dairy sector and the wider southeast region, and we further believe that it can – and it will – be planned and operated in accordance with the most advanced environmental standards and thinking,” he said.

The comments come after this morning’s announcement from the High Court which upheld Glanbia’s plans to proceed with a joint venture with Royal A-Ware.

Upholding the decision

The ICMSA stressed the importance of the parties involved acknowledging the High Court ruling.

“It is time for all involved in the debate to show their confidence in our ability to weigh-up these questions and make the correct decisions,” the president continued.

“We are all going to have to work out a system where we put forward our analysis based on our best data – and then accept the verdicts of those charged and qualified to make the final decision and do this in a timely manner.”