The ICMSA has called on every co-op in Ireland to be paying at least 45c/l for February milk in order for farmers to adjust to inflationary pressures.

Co-ops will have to accept that their farmer-suppliers are experiencing their own inflationary pressures and that their production costs are surging similar to co-op processing costs, ICMSA dairy committee chair Noel Murphy said.

“Dutch dairy quotes have exceeded 50c/l for the last three months and show no signs of coming back, actually all the data points to that continuing and climbing,” Murphy said.

He added that ICMSA was “looking hard” at the gap between the Ornua PPI and the price individual co-ops are paying farmers.