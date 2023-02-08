Farmers are not seeing the benefits of lower international fertiliser prices, the ICMSA claims. / Donal O'Leary

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has claimed that farmers are not being quoted prices for fertiliser by merchants ahead of what it expects to be a busy few weeks of farmer buying activity.

Its president Pat McCormack stated that numerous farmers had come forward to the dairy group alleging that fertiliser suppliers are refusing to quote prices for product.

He said that co-ops and agri stores intend on selling the stock currently in their yards – which was purchased at higher than current international market prices last year – before restocking with cheaper product.

McCormack accused sellers of taking on “an unacceptable hedge position being taken at the expense of the farmer”.

The ICMSA outlined its position that farmers should know what it will cost them to buy a specified volume of product when making an order.

“Fertiliser stocks will be purchased over the next few weeks and it won’t do for the sellers to be humming and hawing and trying to delay taking new orders till they have their old stocks sold at the old higher prices,” McCormack said.

“This is an unacceptable hedge position being taken at the expense of the farmer who must know that his fertiliser order has been taken, will be delivered and that he will be paying an exact amount.

“The co-ops and all other fertiliser sellers are much better positioned to play a ‘wait and see’ game with international commodities like fertiliser than are individual farmers,” he added.

Read more

'Large deficit' in lime application on grassland farms for 2022 - Teagasc

No softening of fertiliser prices yet