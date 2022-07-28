The decision comes as data from the CSO confirmed that the agricultural input price index had increased by 41.6% for the 12 months to the end of May.

The ICMSA has moved to reduce its membership levy for farmers from May to December this year.

The move is due to the recent hike in input costs.

“In May of this year, the ICMSA decided to reduce its membership levy contribution for the remainder of 2022 due to the increase in inputs and the consequent pressure being put on members,” the ICMSA confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal.

“The association wrote to all co-ops requesting them to reduce the levy deduction from 0.15% to 0.1% for milk supplied from 1 May 2022 to 31 December 2022,” it explained.

“Alternatively and where applicable, the annual membership – which has no maximum – is to be reduced by 33% for the same period. The minimum annual membership remains the same,” it added.

The ICMSA move equates to a contribution reduction of €0.50 (€1.50 to €1) on every €1,000 of milk sales or around €180 to €190 of savings for the average 100-cow dairy herd.

The decision comes as data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) confirmed that the agricultural input price index had increased by 41.6% for the 12 months to the end of May.

The hike in input costs was driven primarily by surging fertiliser, energy and feed prices.

The IFA was asked if a similar reduction in member levies of 0.15% was being considered by the association. However, the farm body had not replied to the query as the Irish Farmers Journal went to press.