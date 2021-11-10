President of the ICMSAPat McCormack says it plans to look carefully at the Glanbia proposal and look at arguments for and against, before they decide whether to recommend it or not.

Speaking following the announcement of Glanbia plc’s proposal to sell its 40% holding in Glanbia Ireland for €307m, McCormack said: “Interests of farmer-suppliers must be starting and finishing point.”

McCormack noted Glanbia’s enthusiastic and positive vision of a post-purchase future where the co-op became “one of Europe’s top co-ops” with an “award-winning portfolio of brands” and greater flexibility to support members and pursue new opportunities.

According to McCormack, all of these visions are possible, but was in no way conditional on the co-op acquiring full ownership of Glanbia Ireland.

It’s not as simple as giving the farmers the room to decide their own milk price

“Though there are obvious differences with other buy-outs and various mergers, there’s enough in common to justify our association taking its standard attitude and that is to ask what is the long-term interests of the farmer-suppliers. That’s our starting point and our finishing point.

“With due respect to both the plc and Glanbia Ireland, we will consider this in terms of how it affects the farmers. It’s not as simple as giving the farmers the room to decide their own milk price, we have seen over in the UK how a deceptively simple slogan like ‘Taking Back Control’ is actually a much more complex proposition than seemed at the time,” he said.

McCormack also says that there will be arguments for and arguments against Glanbia’s proposal and that the ICMSA will decide on a position after carefully looking at both.