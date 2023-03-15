Teagasc scientists have claimed that the N concentrations in streams and rivers are more influenced by the physical characteristics of the catchment areas than the stocking rates of local farms.

The ICMSA has questioned the absence of an official Government response to the assertion by Teagasc scientists that animal stocking rates are not the primary cause of inflated nitrate (N) concentrations in water bodies.

Pointing out that the Teagasc findings directly challenge the science which underpins the Government’s water quality policies, ICMSA president Pat McCormack said that the silence from State agencies was telling.

“ICMSA notes that there has been no official response to the recent Teagasc study, ‘The Impact of Nitrogen Management Strategies Within Grass Based Dairy Systems’, that seems to prove that the N concentrations in streams and rivers are more influenced by the physical characteristics of the catchment areas surveyed than they are by the stocking rates of local farms,” McCormack said.

The Teagasc report “directly contradicts Government policy, which is that stocking rates are the prime cause of such nitrate concentrations”, McCormack added.

In light of the Teagasc findings, ICMSA repeated its call for a sustained pause in the rolling-out of banding, which it described as an “unproven and utterly ruinous” policy which had the potential to undo a “decade of dairy sector development”.

The ICMSA’s comments follow on from confirmation of a sustained decline in N concentration levels in rivers in the Timoleague area of west Cork, which were recorded over the last four years by Teagasc’s Agricultural Catchment Programme (ACP).

The results show that N levels in the Timoleague catchment have reduced by almost 20% between 2019 and 2022, with concentrations falling on a consistent basis over the last three years of the period.

Researchers working on the ACP said the results from Timoleague were encouraging from a farming perspective given that cow numbers in the catchment had increased in line with national trends.