The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) is to call for concrete details on the voluntary dairy cow reduction scheme proposed at the Food Vision dairy group.

Clarity is needed on the funding levels that would be provided to farmers choosing to go down in numbers or exit the sector through any such scheme as the proposals have been under discussion for over a year, president Pat McCormack told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Another key ICMSA demand on a reduction scheme is the prevention of land sterilisation and ensuring that those who choose not to enter the scheme can expand if they should so wish, said McCormack.

“The critical issues here are funding and being able to provide a scheme that gives options for farmers that enter, in terms of what can be done with the land,” he commented.

McCormack told RTÉ Radio One on Tuesday that he was “one of the very few farm leaders” who is willing to “tolerate the idea of a voluntary reduction scheme” but stated that “the minister hasn’t helped the message that we’re trying to deliver by prolonging and being unsure about what his plans are for a voluntary reduction scheme”.