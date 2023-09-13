ICMSA president Pat McCormack and general secretary John Enright run the gauntlet of IFA protesters as they enter Agriculture House for the Farmers' Charter of Rights meeting last week. \ Philip Doyle

The ICMSA has said that it “owes no explanation” for entering last Thursday’s Farmers’ Charter of Rights meeting with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, despite being branded as “scabs” and “traitors” by IFA members.

Boycott

The IFA has boycotted recent meetings of the charter’s monitoring committee, over what it says was the Department’s unilateral decision to change key scheme payment dates.

In the wake of last Wednesday’s announcement by the minister that there would be no reversal of the lowering of the nitrates derogation for much of the country, it asked the other farm organisations to join them in not attending.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that following discussions on Thursday morning, the INHFA, ICSA and Macra agreed not to attend.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack and general secretary John Enright decided to attend, and were called “scabs” and “traitors” as they entered Agriculture House. Commenting on the incident, McCormack said “the ICMSA is a completely independent farm organisation that owes no explanation to anyone for acting in what it judges to be the best interests of its family farm membership”.

‘Free country’

He added that “it was a free country and people were free to express their opinions”.

The IFA made no comment on the incident.