Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president Pat McCormack has indicated that the association is warming to the idea of a voluntary and temporary milk supply reduction scheme, similar to the one introduced at EU level in 2016.

The ICMSA has stated that several dairy farmer groups in the EU have already raised the subject with the European Commission.

The move would give farmers the option of cutting costs and putting the squeeze on processors to increase milk prices, McCormack said.

Sustainability

“Milk processors and their representative organisations are very good at preaching sustainability to farmers, but since January 2023, milk prices have fallen to levels well below the EU average and to a level where many dairy producers are now producing milk below the cost of production,” he commented.

“This is the breaking point for dairy farmers and we are here again.

“Within weeks of its introduction, milk processors in Ireland went from a scenario of talking down prices to actually increasing milk prices immediately the following month.”

