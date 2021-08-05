The announcement states that Member States can pay a 70% advance payment of BPS/Greening payment and 85% of Pillar 2 payments on 16 October.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has welcomed the announcement by the European Commission that member states can make a 70% advance payment of BPS greening and 85% of Pillar II payments on 16 October.

“Direct payments represent a very significant proportion of farmers’ income annually and the early and efficient payment of these supports is critical at a time of year when typically annual bills are paid and bank loans are scheduled,” ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe said.

“The decision of the Commission to allow higher advance payments on 16 October is very welcome and we have to be able to depend now on the Department of Agriculture to avail of this option and ensure that the maximum number of farmers are paid the allowable advance payments on the new date or as close to that as possible.”