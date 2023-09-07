Minister McConalogue stated that there is "no prospect of revisiting the current decision". / Donal O'Leary

The Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has stated that the European Commission’s decision not to grant time flexibility on the decision on cutting the maximum derogation stocking rate is bitterly disappointing.

The ICOS has urged the Commission to visit Ireland to see the implications of its decision in person.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue maintains that he made a “strong case” in Brussels to hold off on any decision on a 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha drop until the current derogation expires at the end of 2025.

'Bitterly disappointing'

“It is bitterly disappointing that the European Commission appears unwilling to reopen the decision to reduce Ireland’s maximum stocking rate to 220kg N/ha,” ICOS dairy committee chair Niall Matthews commented.

“It is very unfortunate that the Commission are not willing to give the range of new measures designed to improve water quality under Ireland’s current derogation the time to be implemented and their impact on water quality assessed.”

The ICOS stated that the effects of the stocking rate drop will affect more than just dairy farmers with a derogation.

“The decision will undermine the efficiency of Ireland’s grass-based production model and will have significant consequences for the land market, for the dairy sector and also for the wider livestock and tillage sectors,” Matthews continued.

“We need to ensure the derogation is protected in the medium to long term.

“The Commission needs to learn directly from stakeholders of the deep commitment by Irish farmers to improving water quality and environmental performance and the range of actions and initiatives being adopted by the sector in this respect.”

