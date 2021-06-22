EU institutions will break for the summer in the coming weeks. / Enzo Zucchi

President of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) Jerry Long has called for negotiators to agree upon the remaining issues of contention in CAP discussions before the end of June when EU institutions will break for the summer.

“Prolonging the discussions risks further delaying the implementation of the new CAP, which has already had a two-year delay,” said Long.

“June provides a natural deadline with the upcoming summer break in the EU institutions and with the end of the Portuguese presidency of the [European] Council, one of the three negotiators of the reform.

“Should the negotiations continue past June, requiring a change in personnel involved, it risks undoing the progress made to date or new elements being introduced, neither of which would likely be beneficial to Irish agricultural interests,” he warned.

Flexibility and eco schemes

“ICOS is very concerned by the proposed 25% eco scheme budget, considering the hugely significant reallocation impact the schemes could have, and which would particularly impact on commercial dairy farmers,” claimed Long.

“We consider, in light of this, that it is an absolute necessity to maintain national flexibility to redistribute unspent funding.

“We hope that a good agreement will come out of this week’s talks, which ensures consistent and effective support for farmers, aiding them in taking environmental and climate action, and not weakening those possibilities for commercial farmers by exposing them to further uncertainty, less support and volatility,” the president ended.