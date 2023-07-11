There must be zero tolerance and absolute condemnation of any mistreatment of animals, ICOS has said.

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has said it “unequivocally condemns” instances of cruelty to animals, as identified in Monday night’s RTÉ PrimeTime Investigates programme.

“The occurrences depicted in the programme are abhorrent, unacceptable and in contravention of our deeply held values and clearly defined policies on animal welfare.

“Such occurrences are in no way representative of the required high standards and values that are observed and practiced by our members and by farmers nationwide who are compassionate and caring for their livestock,” a spokesperson for ICOS said.

Breaches

The programme detailed multiple breaches of animal welfare and animal handling rules at some marts, such as the use of sticks on young calves, calves being kicked, being pulled by their ears and tails, and thrown into and out of trailers and trucks.

“There must be zero tolerance and absolute condemnation of any mistreatment of animals,” the ICOS spokesperson continued.

They said ICOS welcomed an investigation into any incidences of animal cruelty by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and it will fully support the investigation in relation to these matters.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue condemned the “shocking practices” which were detailed in the programme.

