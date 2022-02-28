Farmers shouldn't be expected to bear the cost of fertiliser alone, according to Tim Farrell.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to issue farmers with fertiliser vouchers to the value of €2,000, in a bid to support farmers facing spiralling fertiliser prices.

The ICSA has said this support is needed immediately in order to offset these costs.

Commenting on the move, ICSA rural development chair Tim Farrell said that it comes on the back of recent increases in input costs.

"We have made this request in response to the unprecedented increase in fertiliser prices over recent months.

"It has become a cost that farmers cannot be expected to bear alone,” he said.

Voucher

The ICSA is recommending that a voucher be made available to farmers who can show their farming enterprises required the purchase of fertiliser in 2021.

"Vouchers should be payable at a rate of 50% of the total fertiliser bill for 2021, to a maximum of €2,000," Farrell said.

Farrell added that a voucher system is now the only way to assist farmers with the purchase of fertiliser.

"[The] ICSA does want to see the suspension of anti-dumping import duties, however, we cannot wait around for the EU to make a decision on this.

"Farmers do not have time to wait, they need support now and any aid that is given to farmers must have an immediate impact," Farrell said.