The ICSA meeting was held on the farm of Norman Connolly ahead of his in-calf heifer sale, comprising 67 high-end commercial heifers.

If agriculture in Ireland is responsible for 37% of the national emissions, then the sector "should be getting 37% of the funding" to reduce emissions, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICSA) president Dermot Kelleher has said.

Speaking at an open evening on the farm of Norman Connolly in Galway, Kelleher encouraged farmers to farm "with the system that suits you", but highlighted the importance of improving calving interval on Irish suckler farms.

His sentiments were echoed by ICSA general secretary Eddie Punch, who said he would be "quite critical of changing breeding policies dramatically" on suckler farms.

"Where you may have been calving heifers at 30 months, try to pull this back to 28 months. If every farmer reduced their age at calving by a month or two, we would see improvements in our agricultural emissions."

Critical of emissions figure

Punch was heavily critical of the figure of 37% of Ireland’s emissions being placed on agriculture, saying it to be a "nonsensical figure".

"There is a lot of agriculture in Ireland, but Ireland is part of the EU," he highlighted, pointing to the fact that agriculture was only responsible for 10% of emissions across the EU.

Farmers on the night were asked for their input into developing a new suckler scheme, for which €28m has been put forward as funding.

A new suckler cow welfare scheme, similar to the historic scheme, was put forward by some farmers as a positive for animal welfare and good husbandry.

Heifer viewing

Earlier in the evening, attendees viewed some of the 70 heifers that Norman is bringing to Tuam Mart as part of his select springer sale next Monday.

He lamented the fact that "it’s becoming increasingly difficult to source high-quality maiden heifers, particularly red Limousins", with other attendees also highlighting the volume of dry suckler cows being sold at marts due to high input prices.