Organic herds must be housed in sheds with a floor area with at least 50% covered by a solid base.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) organics chair Fergal Byrne is calling for flexibility on cattle housing rules under the Organic Farming Scheme.

Byrne warned that the requirement to have at least 50% of shed space in straw could act as a barrier to those looking to farm organically.

A rule change would allow for farmers who wish to convert to organics, but whose sheds are slatted, to enter the scheme, he said.

The ICSA’s calls come as many farmers across the country are seeing straw yields back this harvest.

“We have lots of ambition when it comes to targets for organic farming, but there are barriers to making that transition and these barriers need to be addressed,” commented Byrne.

“For livestock farmers, one of the biggest barriers is the fact that cattle cannot be housed in slatted sheds and that straw must be used as bedding.

“This is a real impediment for many due to the scarcity of straw and massive cost associated to converting yards and sheds to suit the organics scheme.”

Straw costs

The cost of converting slatted sheds to straw bedding will only be exacerbated by this anticipated shortage, Byrne continued.

He did recognise that there are some EU-level “limitations” on Government’s approach to the organic sector, but still maintained that “there is the scope at a national level to make these changes” to animal housing rules.

“Weather conditions have been very unfavourable, leading to lower yields, so we know straw is going to be in short supply and it is likely to be expensive too.

“We also know that many cattle and sheep farmers are in dire straits financially due to high input costs and relentless processor price cuts, so it makes sense to do everything we can to make switching to organics that bit more achievable.”