The Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) is proposing that the closed period for slurry spreading should now commence on 29 October 2023.

This, ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said, would give farmers a reasonable opportunity to complete spreading and prepare for the winter.

An additional extension to the slurry spreading deadline is warranted as weather conditions have given little opportunity to responsibly spread slurry over the last few weeks, he maintained.

“Frequent and heavy rainfall in all parts of the country has wreaked havoc with slurry spreading plans. Farmers who would have expected to be able to meet this weekend’s deadline are still contending with grounds that remain waterlogged and they need more time. These are farmers who want to comply with best practice, but they also need to get tanks emptied before the winter sets in," he said.

He highlighted how conditions for spreading slurry have been very poor for a lot of 2023.

It has been especially difficult in March, April, early May and again in July, August, and September, he said.

"Farmers have been doing their level best to meet the deadlines set thus far. However, with conditions against them this has proved impossible for many and more leeway is needed at this time," Kelleher concluded.