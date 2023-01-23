Some of the Go Vegan World ads on Dublin Bus.

Farmers and rural landowners should stop facilitating vegan adverts on their lands, says the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA).

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher called on all landowners to block any more adverts from ‘Go Vegan World’ on billboards on their land.

He said that “for too long now, billboards around the country have been used to disseminate the anti-farming propaganda and it is time for rural Ireland to stop facilitating this”.

“Many of these billboards are erected on land near motorways and it is time for the landowners to call a halt.”

‘Really annoyed’

Kelleher was responding to criticism of an ongoing Go Vegan World advertisement campaign on Dublin Bus encouraging consumers to step away from agricultural products.

The Cork farmer described how farmers are “really annoyed at the diesel-powered Dublin Bus’s advertising campaign against Irish farming, being run by the Go Vegan World group”.

He also called for transparency around who is actually bankrolling the vegan advertisement campaigns.

“It is crystal clear that millions of euros are flowing into Ireland to fund campaigns which conservatively cost several millions to run.

“Go Vegan World and the Eden Sanctuary are very reluctant to provide full transparency about who is paying for all of this. The question is why are they so shy."

