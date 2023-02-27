Sheep farmers should hold back their lambs from factories on Tuesday, says the ICSA. \ Clive Wasson

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) has called on sheep farmers to boycott factories and hold back lambs tomorrow, Tuesday 28 February.

Such a boycott, the association says, would coincide with and support its protest at the Dáil and Department of Agriculture.

“We are calling on all farmers to support us tomorrow as we seek a better deal for the sheep sector.

“The focus tomorrow is on the lack of support from the Government, but we are also clear that factories cannot be absolved of blame,” ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara said.

The ICSA is to protest at the Dáil tomorrow, Tuesday, from noon. The sheep farmer protest is scheduled to last until 3pm.

Emergency package

McNamara called for an emergency package for the sheep sector and compared how the dairy, beef and pig sectors all received similar supports in recent years due to market difficulties.

ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara. \ Denis Byrne

“The sheep sector should not be treated differently. We also want farmers to send a signal to factories that relentless price cutting is not acceptable.

“So please do not supply lambs tomorrow as a gesture of support for what we are trying to achieve,” he said.

Sheep farmers are calling for support on the back of lower prices and high input costs.

Follow the Irish Farmers Journal on Tuesday for more from the protest.

