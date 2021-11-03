Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) has stated that a strategy to significantly expand exports of Irish organic produce must be developed in tandem with the push to expand the sector.

ICSA organics chair Fergal Byrne said: “Such a strategy is required to ensure the proposed allocation of €256m to the sector as part of the next Common Agricultural Policy does not go to waste.”

He said that as a result of this investment more farmers than ever will have that opportunity, but to attract farmers to the Organics Scheme we must find markets for what they will produce.

Promotion

Byrne said that organic farmers can barely find markets for what they produce already, and the fear is that as more farmers switch to organics that the markets just won’t be there.

"At a very minimum, the Government needs to commit to a massive promotional campaign to ensure we can expand the sales of organic beef and lamb into premium European markets.

“ABP, who have taken control of the organic meat sector here, must be held to account for their failure to drive increased organic meat sales in EU markets.

"Organic Irish beef and lamb represent the very best of what we can produce in the most environmentally sustainable way, yet the sector has remained stagnant because there has been no investment in innovation.

Barriers of Organics Scheme

Byrne concluded by saying: "We need to revisit some of the requirements attached to the Organics Scheme that can create barriers for those wishing to switch.

"In particular, ICSA wants to see changes made to the requirements around housing winter cattle so that housing on slats could be facilitated.

"Current organics regulations require a lie back area which is not available to many cattle farmers."

Byrne said that this is a real impediment for many due to the scarcity of straw and cost associated to converting yards and sheds to suit the Organics Scheme.