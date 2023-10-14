Dermot Kelleher lost his wife, Mary Kelleher, on 3 May this year. They were married for 45 years. \ Philip Doyle

Following the death of his wife Mary in May, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) president Dermot Kelleher explained the difficult situation he found himself in when trying to pay for an M50 charge on an account which was in her name.

"Until my wife passed away, I had no numbers, or no card or no account - she was the brains of the outfit.

"We bought land and I could make money as fast as I could walk, but she made the repayments and she did all the admin," Kelleher said speaking to Katie Hannon on RTÉ Radio One on Friday.

He described how when he rang eFlow to pay a toll recently, they would not deal with him because he was not the account holder.

Account holder

"I had told him the account owner was no longer around and that my wife was deceased and that it was I that was driving the car.

"He said, look, I can't deal with you, you're not the account holder and he turned me off.

"I rang back and I got on to another chap and I explained my story to him. He said I can't take money until you answer all my questions. So I said ask away.

"He asked me what day did my wife pass away, and I told him, and then he said what day was she buried," Kelleher explained.

However, it was when the person on the phone asked for the date and time of his wife's burial that Kelleher took umbrage to the questions.

Spate of questions

Kelleher went on to say that his "head was fried" trying to answer the spate of questions.

"I was getting annoyed. I said with all due respects my good man, just take the money out of my card, I don't want to answer any more of your questions. And he said you're getting aggressive and he turned me off.

"One of my daughters heard it and she rang that night and she paid it," he explained.

"It did upset me at the time and it did pinch me, I'd [just] buried my wife. To be asked the time and the day she was buried I thought was awful. There was no such thing as 'I'm sorry for your loss' or anything," he said.

Kelleher said that all he wanted from eFlow was for someone to say that it shouldn't have happened and that they're sorry for what happened.

However, in the meantime, in a statement to RTÉ, eFLow said that they would like to "unreservedly apologise to the customer for exacerbating his grief at this very sensitive time" and described the matter as "unacceptable".