ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham said that the Department must engage at an early stage with farm representatives when designing schemes.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) beef chair Edmund Graham has said that the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and his officials were warned at the very outset that the BEAM scheme was unworkable.

ICSA said that a scheme that was meant to deliver €100m to farmers ended up delivering about €60m, was “a stunning indictment” of the Department.

“It all went wrong when officials accepted unworkable conditionality in the EU regulations for a scheme that was specifically tailored for Ireland,” Graham said.

He argued that “this fad for conditionality” is creeping in more and more and that it must be tackled head on.

“In the case of BEAM, farmers had suffered a serious price collapse due to Brexit disruption which was not their fault.

“The EU and the Department of Public Expenditure both accepted that there was a case to help farmers in trouble and accordingly allocated €100m,” he said.

Problems detected early

Graham said the initial application process showed that farmers foresaw difficulties with the scheme as their applications were for about €78m.

“The final results show that about 11,000 of the 33,00 applicants will be subjected to clawbacks, and some 95% of those will lose the full payment.

In some cases, the immediate clawback of €10,000 is causing serious cashflow stresses

“ICSA has been contacted by members who are now in deep difficulty. In some cases, the immediate clawback of €10,000 is causing serious cashflow stresses.

“ICSA is insisting that farmers should not be charged interest especially given that Irish government bonds are at close to zero rates,” Graham said.

The big lesson Graham said that must be taken from this is that the Department must engage at an early stage with farm representatives when designing schemes, in order to iron out problems.

“Unfortunately, the trend in recent years has been to present schemes as a done deal far too late in the process,” he said.

Should be challenged

In addition, the Department has allowed Brussels to impose its views, even though it is evident that the EU has increasingly taken an idealistic view in relation to policy which is divorced from reality on the ground. This must be challenged, and it is particularly relevant to the CAP plan, Graham said.

“We need our minister to do much more to engage with farm representatives and to stand up to EU bureaucrats,” he concluded.