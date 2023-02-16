The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) has set up a sub-committee for the creation of a farmer-dedicated helpline following an outcry of 20-plus farmers at last year’s AGM.

Chair of the new committee - ICSA life focus - is Mona O’Donoghue Concannon from Co Galway.

“At the end of last year’s AGM, a man stood up and asked for help, he looked for support for his family after a marriage separation. He had no place to turn and wondered if [the] ICSA would be able to help.

“After him, about 20 other farmers stood up and declared that they were experiencing personal issues like depression, failed farm succession, social isolation, financial pressures and debt.

'Profound effect'

“It was phenomenal and had a profound effect on a lot of people at the meeting,” O’Donoghue Concannon said.

Following this meeting, a WhatsApp group was set up and three months ago the committee was formed.

The committee has sought advice from a group that had set up something similar as a result of a lot of suicides in their local area.

“We’ve identified that there isn’t a helpline that understands farming issues and how farmers deal with things. We [ICSA] are not qualified to be a support, we just wanted to know how we could bring about support,” she said.

Funding

The life focus committee will be launched in April and the ICSA is calling on both Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State Martin Heydon to secure funding for it.