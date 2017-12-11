ICSA to hold fodder crisis meeting in Cavan

A number of guest speakers on the night will take farmers through their winter feed options and address the issue of slurry storage. (photo: Philip Doyle)

In response to growing concern regarding the lack of fodder in certain parts of the country, the ICSA is inviting all farmers to attend a fodder crisis meeting to evaluate their winter feed options.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) says it is responding to the looming fodder crisis in the country by inviting farmers to explore ways to cope with fodder scarcity.

Prolonged periods of bad weather during the summer months prevented many farmers in the west and midlands to make an adequate supply of winter fodder.

ICSA Cavan chair Hugh Farrell said: “[The] ICSA has pushed the Department of Agriculture for an urgent fodder transport subsidy.

“We also need to look at ways of supplementing the fodder we do have in order to make it stretch. To this end, [the] ICSA is also calling for a system of meal vouchers to be introduced to help those most affected.”

On the night, the ICSA will also be addressing the issue of slurry storage and Mr Farrell encouraged all farmers who feel they may have difficulties in regard to storage to come to the meeting.

The meeting will take place at 8pm on 12 December in the Slieve Russell Hotel, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, and a range of guest speakers on the night will provide suggestions and tools for farmers to cope if they are experiencing a fodder shortage.

All farmers are welcome to attend. For further information, please contact Hugh Farrell, ICSA Cavan chair, on 083-484 1714 or the ICSA office on 057-866 2120.

Read more

First fodder meeting fails to deliver scheme

Creed rules out fodder scheme, for now