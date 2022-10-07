Some 67 in-calf heifer will be on view on Monday 10 October from 5:30pm to 7.00pm. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) will host a special viewing of in-calf heifers next week on a Galway suckler farm as part of a suckler farming discussion event.

Some 67 in-calf heifers will be on view on Monday 10 October from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Norman Connolly from Tuam, Co Galway, will host the event, which is focused on the future of suckler farming in Ireland.

Connolly has heifers in calf to a range of sires from EBY to Loyal.

Viewing will be followed by a discussion on the future of sucklers with ICSA president Dermot Kelleher and ICSA general secretary Eddie Punch.

Items expected to be covered include suckler support schemes in the CAP and budget, the Beef Vision group discussions and the economics of suckler systems.

The in-calf heifers which on view on the night will be going for sale at Tuam Mart on Monday 17 October.

The ICSA has welcomed all to attend the event.

For further information, contact the ICSA on 057-866 2120.