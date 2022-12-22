Calls have been made for the Government to come forward with serious funding propositions for farmers to undertake the actions laid out for them in the 2023 Climate Action Plan.

The strategy has put forward plans to reduce farm emissions, but Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) president Dermot Kelleher noted that the absence of a 10% cattle cull mentioned earlier this week will leave farmers somewhat “relieved” and stated that the farm group's focus will remain on improving agriculture’s economic and environmental sustainability,

“The Government is now going to have to put money in place to deliver on its aspirations,” he commented.

“However, the plan is surprisingly short on proposals to fund any climate actions by active farmers.

“It calls into question whether the Government is serious about a coherent strategy across all sectors when the plan actually envisages a €119bn investment, but makes no mention of a funding package for farming.”

No logic to funding

The ICSA claimed that the funding breakdown included in the 2023 Climate Action Plan “flies in the face of all logic” by failing to provide detailed costings of farm measures while giving high funding estimates to non-farming sectors of the economy.

It pointed out that the size of farming’s legally-binding emissions cut is similar to those asked of many of these other sectors.

“The reality is that all sectors will struggle to make the sectoral emissions ceiling targets. Substantial investment is required, as evidenced by estimates of €42bn for transport, €36bn for electricity and €32bn for buildings,” the ICSA president continued.

“Agriculture barely registers when it comes to expected investment."

Kelleher went on to say that the climate change debate must shift from attacks on farmers to a discussion on the funds that will finance emissions reduction.

Climate action cannot, he said, be put into action without a profitable farming sector.

“It is now time to move away from the one-sided attack on livestock farming. The Government must now step up to the plate and deliver the funding necessary to assist farmers to deliver on climate, food security, energy security and on biodiversity.

“None of this can happen unless there is a pathway to all farming systems delivering profitability and it must be done with a keen recognition that our €15bn agrifood exports are critical to the economic well-being of all 26 counties and not just Dublin,” Kelleher said.

