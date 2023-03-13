Hazardous road conditions are forecast on Monday night. \ Philip Doyle

Wintry showers will lead to icy conditions in some areas on Monday night and on Tuesday morning, Met Éireann has said.

It has issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for a number of counties and warned of hazardous road conditions and slippery paths.

Counties Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo and Westmeath are all included in the warning.

The warning comes into effect at 8pm and will expire at 12pm on Tuesday.

Potential Impacts:

• Hazardous road conditions and slippery paths.



???Valid: 20:00 Monday 13/03/2023 to 12:00 Tuesday 14/03/2023 pic.twitter.com/1A39oAUiH1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 13, 2023

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has also issued a status yellow snow and ice warning.

The warning affects counties Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry.

“Overnight snow showers are likely to lead to slippery and unsafe conditions on untreated roads, cycle paths and pavements,” it said.

The warning is valid from 5pm on Monday until 11am on Tuesday.