Localised flooding is expected in some regions as Storm Eunice rolls acros the country from Thursday right through the weekend.

Farmers should take every safety precaution possible over the coming 24 hours, as the country braces for the impact of Storm Eunice.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Munster regional chair Harold Kingston asked farmers to prepare for disruptions by charging their phones and filling fuel tanks before the inclement weather hits.

“When working in darkness, check torches for batteries and keep phones charged. Make sure there’s enough fuel in machines and remember that flying debris might not be as obvious outside of daylight hours,” said Kingston.

“Farmers should review whatever measures they normally take when Met Éireann issues a storm advisory. Check buildings, gates, doors and vehicles to ensure they are secure,” he added.

A status red weather warning has been put in place for counties Cork, Kerry and Clare on Thursday night.

All other counties will remain under status orange or yellow wind and rain warnings until the weather clears.

The following advice can help to minimise damage:

1. Turn off all electrical power and water in sheds (not fences).

2. Store light items indoors and tidy the farmyard.

3. All gates should be fastened using bolts or chains. Never use twine to secure a gate.

4. Ensure all pen dividers and feed barriers in animal housing are properly secured using steel fixings.

5. Ensure all gutters on buildings are secure and clean.

6. Ensure all roof sheets are secure. When working at heights, always hire in suitable lifting equipment – never work off a ladder.

7. Move machinery into sheltered areas.

8. Make arrangements for an alternative power generator that may be needed for milking or water pumping.

9. Charge mobile phones and keep a battery-operated radio to hand in case landline phones are disconnected.

10. Farmers are advised not to undertake repairs during the storm, as it is likely to lead to a serious accident.

Also, do not approach fallen power lines as they may still be live – contact ESB Networks before approaching any fallen power lines.

Contact ESB Networks here.

Power cuts

Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1800 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully.

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc, if electricity supply is lost.

Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored.

Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames.

Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries.

Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.