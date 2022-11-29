At the launch of the IFA and Bord Gáis Energy partnership were (L-R) chair of IFA member services Martin Stapleton, Bord Gáis Energy director of services and solutions Teresa Purtill and IFA director of organisation James Kelly.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) and Bord Gáis Energy have launched a partnership to support farmers to put solar panels on their sheds, with installations to start next spring.

The partnership will see farmers supported through a detailed assessment of the viability, design and installation of rooftop solar on their farms.

The two organisations will also provide guidance to farmers on the available supports for installing solar panels, their expected system performance and payback periods, according to IFA director of organisation James Kelly.

Bord Gáis Energy’s collaboration with the IFA comes following feedback from the association’s members, which suggested that farmers across all sectors are seeking a solution to rising farm input costs and building environmental pressures. The feedback led the IFA to explore solutions to these challenges, which involve on-farm renewable energy.

Pilot

The deal has developed from an initial pilot project, which saw the IFA and Bord Gáis Energy work closely with farmers from different sectors, sizes and geographies to establish the benefits of solar energy generation for farmers.

The results of the pilot demonstrated the support that IFA and Bord Gáis Energy can provide to help maximise the benefits of rooftop solar for farmers. They also helped identify the barriers preventing farmers from such investment.

Farmers will be supported to put solar panels on their sheds. \ Odhran Ducie

Kelly said the IFA’s partnership with Bord Gáis Energy will “provide a reliable and affordable solar solution”.

“As the largest energy services business in Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy has the technical and engineering capacity to deliver high-class solar solutions for farmers. Together, we also have the ability to provide a reliable customer experience with ongoing support.”

‘Affordable and innovative’

Bord Gáis Energy director of services and solutions Teresa Purtill said its work to “offer affordable and innovative solar solutions for Irish farmers” will help them to “de-carbonise their energy usage”.

“We look forward to developing out further renewable solutions for Irish farmers, both for their businesses and homes, as we continue the journey to net zero,” she said.

Chair of IFA member services Martin Stapleton added that “the current conditions, combined with rising energy prices, makes it feasible for all farmers across all sectors from north to south to avail of solar”.

“This is a new technology that farmers are coming to terms with. An installation by [the] IFA and Bord Gáis Energy offers a renewables solution from a trusted and credible partner - something that we know farmers really need right now,” he said.

Bord Gáis Energy and the IFA will begin installation of rooftop solar panels in early spring, but interested readers are encouraged to register and request further details via ifa.ie/solar or by calling 0818 989 498.

