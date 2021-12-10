The IFA webinar will include practical ways for farmers to keep safe.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), supported by An Garda Síochána, will host an hour-long crime prevention webinar for farmers next Wednesday 15 December at 11am.

The webinar will cover various aspects of crime prevention and online safety for farmers and rural Ireland.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe will chair the meeting and IFA crime prevention officer Barry Carey will also facilitate.

Garda involvement

Road policing unit Garda Adrian Corcoran will speak to attendees on road and vehicle safety over the festive season and Garda Sergeant Vincent Connolly will discuss online safety for children and online shopping safety.

IFA farm family chair Caroline Farrell is also due to present on wellbeing and family safety.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said the topics covered next Wednesday will include practical ways to keep safe on the internet, including how to safeguard children.

“Cybercrime is increasingly common and we all need to keep informed on how best to protect ourselves.

“We believe if we keep well informed, we can do our best to mitigate against any possible safety and security issues.”

Registration for the webinar is available here.