Locations for the event still have to be announced. / Donal O'Leary

A national community engagement day will be hosted by the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), an Garda Síochána and the National Rural Safety Forum, taking place next Wednesday 27 April.

Over 300 venues are to host events for the day, with over 800 communities taking part in the public meetings, which will be held informally at locations across the country.

Farmers and members of rural communities will have the opportunity to meet with gardaí to discuss crime prevention and security at these meetings.

Speaking on the announcement of the events, IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said that it would support rural dwellers’ community welfare.

“Community reassurance and crime prevention initiatives are at the centre of community welfare,” said Rushe.

“[The] IFA is very pleased to be working with An Garda Síochána and members of the National Rural Safety Forum on this great initiative and are urging all communities to come out on Wednesday week to make it a memorable day,” he added.

Event returns

Roads policing and community engagement assistant commissioner Paula Hilman welcomed the day’s return.

“The national community engagement day will provide an opportunity for people from all our communities, both rural and urban, to meet with their local gardaí,” said the assistant commissioner.

“I especially welcome the event this year, as it is the first time since 2020 that it could take place owing to COVID-19 restrictions,” she said.

Opportunity to meet

Assistant commissioner Hilman added that engaging with communities was a crucial element of crime prevention, reminding the public that members of an Garda Síochána will be available to meet them at the event's locations.

“Engagement, partnership and problem solving with local communities is essential to our mission of keeping people safe,” she continued.

“Members of An Garda Síochána will use this as an opportunity to meet informally with local communities, listen to their concerns, discuss ways to work collaboratively to reduce crime and fear of crime and offer crime prevention advice,” she said.

A full list of venues will be published here when available.