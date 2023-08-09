Both groups made submissions to the Food Vision dairy group on the matter, with the IFA sending the same submission to the Food Vision beef group.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) are at odds on the issue of support for the proposed dairy cow reduction scheme.

The IFA is pushing for the introduction of headage payments for suckler, finishing and dairy-beef farmers, with its combined submission to the Food Vision beef and dairy sub-groups based on the economic viability of “alternative sectors to dairy farming”. However, it has said it outright rejects any dairy herd reduction scheme.

Providing supports to the beef sector will allow farmers “to consider diversifying into a livestock production system with less methane emissions”, it stated.

The IFA is seeking payments of €300/ suckler cow, €100 for high beef merit dairy-beef calves and €100/finishing animal.

ICMSA

Meanwhile, the ICMSA is supporting a voluntary cow reduction scheme on the strict conditions that those participating will receive a yearly tax-free payment for destocking an agreed number of cows for a fixed period of time, after which they will be free from any conditions attached to reducing numbers.

It supports a scheme open to both dairy and suckler farmers, with those taking part having the option of selling high genetic merit cows on to other herds. Its support is also dependent on participating farmers being able to farm the land in ways other than using it as a base to breed ruminants, including leasing to a dairy farmer who does not increase their stocking rate.

However, if any reduction scheme were to mean a cap on national cow numbers, the ICMSA will withdraw its support.