The number of tractors and trailers on the roads will increase significantly over the coming weeks.

The IFA and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have issued an annual appeal for all motorists to take care.

IFA president Tim Cullinan pointed out that it’s a busy time on farms, while RSA chief executive Sam Waide added that the number of tractor and trailers will increase dramatically.

“Farmers should be aware of traffic building up behind them and keep left where possible and safe to do so to allow other vehicles pass safely.

“Travel restrictions have only recently lifted and drivers may be rusty because they haven’t driven much in recent months.

“It is important that drivers recognise this, pay extra attention to the road and always be on the lookout for other road users,” Waide said.

Safety tips

The IFA also pointed to a number of safety tips.

Plan and prepare for all work with machinery. Always allow adequate time for the job.

Always practice the SAFE STOP procedure. Reverse park safely, handbrake on, controls in neutral, lower all attachments, engine off and remove keys.

Carry out regular checks and maintenance of all farm vehicles, particularly brakes.

Never remove or modify guards in order to save time.

Only use machines if you know how to use them safely and have received suitable training.

Always drive at a safe speed and know your limits.