The IFA and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have issued an annual appeal for all motorists to take care.
IFA president Tim Cullinan pointed out that it’s a busy time on farms, while RSA chief executive Sam Waide added that the number of tractor and trailers will increase dramatically.
“Farmers should be aware of traffic building up behind them and keep left where possible and safe to do so to allow other vehicles pass safely.
“Travel restrictions have only recently lifted and drivers may be rusty because they haven’t driven much in recent months.
“It is important that drivers recognise this, pay extra attention to the road and always be on the lookout for other road users,” Waide said.
Safety tips
The IFA also pointed to a number of safety tips.
SHARING OPTIONS: