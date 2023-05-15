The IFA has launched its annual appeal for motorists to be on the lookout for tractors.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) is appealing to drivers of farm machinery and other road users to share the road safely as silage season is well under way.

IFA farm family and social affairs chair Alice Doyle said the IFA is “renewing our annual appeal for motorists to be on the lookout for tractors, trailers and other agricultural machinery exiting from fields and farmyards”.

“This is a very busy time of year for farmers. The number of tractors and trailers out using the roads will increase dramatically.

"I am asking all drivers to be on the lookout for tractors, trailers and other farm machinery on the road. If you are travelling behind farm machinery, please be patient and only overtake when it’s safe to do so.”

Distraction

“The IFA is also asking anyone driving farm machinery, especially on rural roads, to cut back on their speed, not to get distracted and understand that around every corner could be a neighbouring family or friend out for a walk or a cycle,” she added.

“Farmers should be aware of traffic building up behind them. It’s important to keep left where possible and safe to do so, to allow other vehicles pass safely,” the IFA farm families chair concluded.