An Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) horticulture delegation met with Senator Regina Doherty recently to discuss challenges facing the horticulture sector, such as soaring input costs and work permit issues.

IFA fruit and vegetable chair Niall McCormack said the Irish horticulture sector remains under intense pressure. More growers have exited production again this year and the future is frightening for growers.

The sector has seen a huge increase in input costs over the last year and a half.

Speaking of the prolonged input cost hike, McCormack said: “The unprecedented spike in costs over the past 18 months has not abated for growers. The bills have not come down yet and we cannot ignore that the Irish horticulture sector is still in turmoil.”

Work permits

The issue of work permits was also raised at the meeting, with McCormack stating that “Irish growers are at a competitive disadvantage” compared with its European counterparts without an active work permit programme.

McCormack highlighted the need for a work permit scheme for the horticulture sector, stating: “It is critical that the Irish horticulture sector has access to a continuous supply of labour. A bespoke seasonal work permit scheme must be introduced without delay.”

At the meeting, the IFA called for the immediate reintroduction of the horticulture exceptional aid payment with enhanced rates covering all sectors.

The amendment to the Finance Act last year to allow an exemption on natural gas carbon tax for horticultural production is welcome, the IFA said.

Senator Doherty gave a commitment that a full tax rebate would be available for 2023.

Peat extraction

The longstanding issue of peat availability for the domestic horticulture sector was also discussed.

The only measure that will resolve this is to introduce primary legislation to allow for the extraction of domestic peat for the Irish market, the IFA said.

The IFA challenged the penal nature of the residential zoned land tax and called for the immediate introduction of an exemption for active farmers.

McCormack said what’s in place is nothing short of a land grab exercise and will force the sale of intergenerational held and farmed land.

“There’s a huge amount of emotional stress among impacted farm families as a consequence of this disproportionate and unfair tax. Urgent action and amended legislation are needed to protect impacted farmers families,” he concluded.