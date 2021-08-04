For the beef sector it has called for BDGP and BEEP-S to deliver a targeted direct payment of €300/cow.\ Philip Doyle

Supports for beef and sheep farmers, schemes to be rolled-over, an extra €50m for ANC and a handbrake replacement scheme are among the IFA proposals for farmers in Budget 2022.

For the beef sector, it has called for BDGP and BEEP-S to deliver a targeted direct payment of €300/cow, to be financed from a combination of national co-financing and CAP Pillar II money.

It has called for BDGP to be maintained in a simplified format for 2022 and that BEEP-S should be increased from the current €40m allocation to €80m in order to deliver €300/cow.

The IFA also said the pilot dairy calf-beef programme should include farmers who rear beef animals from the suckler herd, with a budget of €100m.

For sheep farmers, the IFA wants the Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS) to be rolled over again to 2022 with a payment of €30/head.

Farmers in GLAS whose contracts will end later this year must have their GLAS plans extended to 2022 and payment rates maintained at current levels, the IFA said, and it wants more money for the REAP scheme to meet the increased demand.

For farmers on disadvantaged land, the IFA wants funding for Areas of Natural Constraints (ANCs) to be increased by €50m to €300m.

It wants an extra €15m to be allocated to the National Parks and Wildlife Service’s (NPWS) farm plan scheme to pay farmers where restrictions are imposed on farming.

It has called for funding for the Organic Farming Scheme to be increased to €20m in 2022 and for a front-loaded payment on the first 3ha of organic horticulture.

TAMS

Under TAMS II, the IFA wants a €200m budget for 2022, the ceiling for low-emission slurry spreading (LESS) to increase and grant aid for road underpasses, weighbridges and rubber mats.

It also wants the Straw Incorporation Measure to be rolled over for 2022 with a budget of €12.5m.

Climate action

The IFA has called for a €23m liming programme, funding for its Smart Farming initiative and a protected urea incentive scheme.

It called for a harvesting plan grant to assist forest owners with increased costs associated with applying for licences and a payment recognising the ecosystem services of forests.

Among its farm safety proposals, it wants a PTO scrappage and handbrake replacement scheme.

Farm taxation

On farm taxation, the IFA wants agriculture to be removed from the commercial definition and revised with the residential stamp duty charge of 1%, up to €1m and 2% thereafter.

The IFA also wants young trained farmers stamp duty relief and enhanced stock relief for young trained farmers to be renewed with the 35-year age limit retained, and for it to be fully removed from State aid or the ceiling increased to €150,000.