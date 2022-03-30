The European Parliament has called on the Commission to conduct a food security impact assessment of the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity policies. \ Philip Doyle

The IFA has called for a “full review” of the CAP, as well as the EU’s Green Deal and Farm to Fork strategies, in light of heightened food security concerns across Europe.

EU policy under the new CAP will “divert funding away from farmers” and there is now a renewed need for the European Commission and the Irish Government to focus on production.

“The direction of policy has been about placing restrictions on food production and undermining the work of farmers,” commented the IFA.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has outlined its position that a review of CAP would deflect attention from the issues affecting farmers now and lead to uncertainty in the sector.

A review would “delay and undermine vital support funding to all farmers who have currently factored this into their future plans”, the hill group said.

The INHFA added that a Brexit Adjustment Fund-style allocation would be needed to get farmers through the current input cost crisis.

Macra na Feirme indicated that it would be in favour of reviewing the CAP.

The young farmer organisation stated that Ireland’s CAP strategic plan had been “fundamentally flawed prior to the war in Ukraine” with food security concerns having “only shone a brighter light on the glaring omissions”.