The IFA has welcomed the Department of Agriculture’s publication of reviewed TAMS costings in light of increases in the prices of building materials.

The organisation has called on the Department to retrospectively apply the revised costings to applications approved under the latest tranche of the scheme, which closed on 23 July.

“I’m calling on the Minister of Agriculture to ensure all applicants who have applied in tranche 22 get the opportunity to avail of the revised costings retrospectively,” stated IFA rural development chair Michael Biggins.

The IFA also pushed for the minister to commission a further review of costings before tranche 24 opens for submissions in November of this year.

“[The Department] must ensure that the costings are reviewed again for tranche 24 to keep pace with current price inflation,” Biggins continued.

Cost increases

The review comes as the price of many building materials has increased over the past months, with many farmers claiming that the costs have eroded the value of their payments.

“Materials such as steel, timber and concrete have seen steep price increases this year, up to 40% in some cases. The costings increase means that farmers will receive a grant that reflects the investment costs incurred,” Biggins concluded.