The earlier IFA election hustings in Macroom and other venues have attracted large crowds. \ Donal O'Leary

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) presidential and deputy presidential hustings planned to take place in Co Kerry on Monday night has been cancelled.

An email from IFA deputy Brian Rushe, who chairs the IFA rules and privileges committee and is the returning office for this election, informed members of the decision.

He stated that an email distributed to 1,000 branch officers across Munster on Friday morning has forced the decision to cancel the meeting.

In his communication, Rushe said that “the email was not issued by Kerry IFA” and went on to allege that the earlier email contained “a number of inaccurate and potentially defamatory comments” and that the matter has been referred to the gardaí.