The first element of Ireland's new forestry programme was approved on Wednesday.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) farm forestry chair Jason Fleming has described the State’s new €1.3bn forestry programme as a “lost opportunity” on Wednesday after the European Commission approved the first element of the five-year programme – the afforestation schemes.

Fleming claims that Government has failed to acknowledge farmers’ concerns with the programme, which range from the replanting obligation for afforested land to shortfalls in the compensation offered for those struck by ash dieback.

The higher payment rates provided in the scheme do not adequately compensate farmers for the loss of timber earnings associated with the programme's focus on forestry's environmental services.

“The funding for the scheme is very strong, but, unfortunately, the way the scheme is constructed will turn many farmers off the programme. It is a lost opportunity,” the farm forestry chair said.

Reduce productive area

“Farmers will be required to reduce their productive area by 32%, for areas of biodiversity enhancement and broadleaves with only a 20-year premium, despite the loss of timber earnings along with the eco system services being provided.

“This requirement also extends to the replanting stage with no grant, premium or compensation for the lost productive area.”

Fleming also called for the regulatory framework around licensing to be made more “proportionate”.

Read more

Sinn Féin seeks clarity on €1bn in unapproved forestry funds

Commission green lights afforestation element of €1.3bn forestry programme