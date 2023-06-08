Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) national animal health chair TJ Maher has called for the Department of Agriculture to take immediate action to have the wildlife control programme fully and effectively resourced with staff.

Over the past two years, the wildlife control programme has made progress, identified an additional 3,000 sets and implemented removal and vaccination measures.

However, the inaction and delay in providing the full resources necessary by the Department of Agriculture is severely limiting its impact in addressing the levels of TB in the country, according to Maher.

Increased funding

“Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has provided the increased funding required, but this has not been utilised to maximise the numbers of operatives on the ground implementing the programme and this is unacceptable," he said.

Maher also warned that it is essential that the Department “priorities the recruitment process and expedites the appointment of qualified personnel to address this pressing issue”.

The IFA national animal health chair said: “Until we have a fully resourced and effective wildlife control programme implemented on the ground, we will not see any meaningful reduction in TB levels and given the current staffing issues, it is no surprise that TB levels have increased.”

Costs

“The burden of TB continues to inflict substantial costs and immense stress on farmers and their families. To tackle this issue effectively, it is imperative to focus on addressing the key driver of TB, which is wildlife.

Maher also stated: “Farmers need to see tangible progress in reducing TB numbers having incurred additional measures and controls on their farms and this will only be achieved with a full complement of dedicated and competent personnel implementing the wildlife control programme on the ground.”