IFA has reiterated concerns expressed by its livestock committee around the calculation of carbon emissions from dairy beef and suckler beef.

The methodology used to calculate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for beef must be consistent and cannot misrepresent the carbon efficiency of beef from suckler herds, the IFA has insisted.

In its submission to the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group, the IFA reiterated concerns expressed by its livestock committee around the calculation of carbon emissions from dairy beef.

“The methodology used to calculate the carbon footprint from dairy beef and suckler-bred beef must be the same,” the submission stated.

Undermining

“Attributing the suckler cow in the carbon footprint calculation for beef animals originating from the suckler herd while not including the dairy cow with dairy-bred beef misrepresents the efficiency of suckler-bred beef animals and undermines marketing strategies for this beef, including the potential for the suckler brand currently under development,” the IFA submission pointed out.

Looking to the performance of the beef sector more generally, the IFA submission pointed out that the suckler herd now accounted for just half the country’s total beef slaughterings and that the breeding policy employed by dairy farmers must reflect the climate goals.

Responsibility

“The sector where the animal is born needs to carry responsibility for the lifetime performance of the animal,” the submission insisted.

“Suckler and beef farmers will play their part on climate mitigation measures that are practical to implement and have the potential to add value to the income of the farm,” the IFA submission insisted.

However, the farm organisation cautioned that the sustainability of the sector will be determined by the level of Government and industry ambition to directly support suckler and beef farmers in the process.

In terms of finishing cattle at lighter weights, the IFA submission pointed out that the average slaughter age had already been reduced from 29 months to 27 months.

“Proposals to reduce this average further must take into account our grass-based systems and ensure farmers can maximise the use of grass in the lifetime of the animal,” the submission stated.